Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen around Colorado

The foothills west of Denver saw some impressive snow accumulation overnight. Here's the latest Colorado snow totals.

DENVER — A spring snowstorm moved into Colorado on Wednesday and continued to drop snow overnight into Thursday.

After a cloudy start to the day, lingering flurries will move out by lunchtime and sunshine will return by the afternoon.

Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:

Aspen Park — 13.5 inches

Jamestown — 12.9 inches

Conifer — 12.5 inches

SW Larkspur — 11 inches

Genesee — 10.7 inches

Pinecliffe — 10.6 inches

Kittredge — 10.6 inches

Boulder — 10.5 inches

Monument — 10 inches

Golden — 8 inches

Ouray — 8 inches

Cascade — 8 inches

Niwot — 7 inches

Manitou Springs — 7 inches

Bellvue — 6.3 inches

Morrison — 6 inches

Ken Caryl — 6 inches

Florissant — 6 inches

Nederland — 5.8 inches

Meeker Park — 5.7 inches

Lafayette — 5.6 inches

Fort Morgan Airport — 5.5 inches

Air Force Academy — 5.5 inches

Steamboat Springs — 5.5 inches

Lakewood — 5.4 inches

Lyons — 5.4 inches

Longmont — 5.2 inches

Black Forest — 5 inches

Estes Park — 5 inches

Arvada — 4.9 inches

Fort Collins — 4.8 inches

Loveland — 4.7 inches

Wellington — 4 inches

Brush — 4 inches

Wheat Ridge — 4 inches

Louisville — 4 inches

Edgewater — 3.4 inches

Englewood — 2.8 inches

Westminster — 2.7 inches

Northglenn — 2.7 inches

Highlands Ranch — 2.6 inches

Littleton — 2.6 inches

Castle Rock — 2.6 inches

Lone Tree — 2.6 inches

Denver — 2.2 inches

Castle Pines — 2.1 inches

Aurora — 1.8 inches

Firestone — 1.8 inches

Commerce City — 1.7 inches

Parker — 1.5 inches

Dacono — 1.4 inches

Foxfield — 1 inch

Elizabeth — 1 inch

Buckley AFB — 1 inch

Brighton — 1 inch

Denver International Airport — 1 inch

Kiowa — .5 inch

Temperatures are expected to seasonal numbers for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Colorado. Slight snow chances return for Saturday, but warmer weather moves in to start the next work-week.

