Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen around Colorado

DENVER — A spring snowstorm moved into Colorado on Wednesday and continued to drop snow overnight into Thursday.
After a cloudy start to the day, lingering flurries will move out by lunchtime and sunshine will return by the afternoon.
Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:
- Aspen Park — 13.5 inches
- Jamestown — 12.9 inches
- Conifer — 12.5 inches
- SW Larkspur — 11 inches
- Genesee — 10.7 inches
- Pinecliffe — 10.6 inches
- Kittredge — 10.6 inches
- Boulder — 10.5 inches
- Monument — 10 inches
- Golden — 8 inches
- Ouray — 8 inches
- Cascade — 8 inches
- Niwot — 7 inches
- Manitou Springs — 7 inches
- Bellvue — 6.3 inches
- Morrison — 6 inches
- Ken Caryl — 6 inches
- Florissant — 6 inches
- Nederland — 5.8 inches
- Meeker Park — 5.7 inches
- Lafayette — 5.6 inches
- Fort Morgan Airport — 5.5 inches
- Air Force Academy — 5.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs — 5.5 inches
- Lakewood — 5.4 inches
- Lyons — 5.4 inches
- Longmont — 5.2 inches
- Black Forest — 5 inches
- Estes Park — 5 inches
- Arvada — 4.9 inches
- Fort Collins — 4.8 inches
- Loveland — 4.7 inches
- Wellington — 4 inches
- Brush — 4 inches
- Wheat Ridge — 4 inches
- Louisville — 4 inches
- Edgewater — 3.4 inches
- Englewood — 2.8 inches
- Westminster — 2.7 inches
- Northglenn — 2.7 inches
- Highlands Ranch — 2.6 inches
- Littleton — 2.6 inches
- Castle Rock — 2.6 inches
- Lone Tree — 2.6 inches
- Denver — 2.2 inches
- Castle Pines — 2.1 inches
- Aurora — 1.8 inches
- Firestone — 1.8 inches
- Commerce City — 1.7 inches
- Parker — 1.5 inches
- Dacono — 1.4 inches
- Foxfield — 1 inch
- Elizabeth — 1 inch
- Buckley AFB — 1 inch
- Brighton — 1 inch
- Denver International Airport — 1 inch
- Kiowa — .5 inch
Temperatures are expected to seasonal numbers for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Colorado. Slight snow chances return for Saturday, but warmer weather moves in to start the next work-week.
