Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

DENVER — A winter snowstorm moved over Colorado on Wednesday and dropped significant snow into Thursday.

> Video above: Road conditions in Denver metro area after heavy snow accumulation.

Some parts of the Denver metro area got more than 13 inches, and temperatures will remain below-average, with afternoon highs peaking in the mid 30s.

Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:

Air Force Academy: 10 inches

Arapahoe Park: 8 inches

Arvada: 10.5 inches

Aspen Park: 7.7 inches

Aurora: 11.5 inches

Barr Lake: 5.5 inches

Beulah: 2 inches

Black Forest: 6 inches

Blende: 2 inches

Boulder: 4.6 inches

Boulder: 8.5 inches

Calhan: 7.5 inches

Canon City: 2 inches

Central Park: 11.4 inches

Chatfield Reservoir: 12 inches

Cherry Hills Village: 12 inches

Conifer: 8 inches

Crescent Village: 6 inches

Denver International Airport: 9.6 inches

Denver: 12.2 inches

Divide: 4.5 inches

Edgewater: 5 inches

Englewood: 7.5 inches

Erie: 1 inch

Evergreen: 3.9 inches

Falcon: 8 inches

Federal Heights: 12.8 inches

Firestone: 5 inches

Fountain: 5.8 inches

Foxfield: 7.2 inches

Genesee: 9.5 inches

Golden: 8.3 inches

Greeley: .9 inches

Greenwood Village: 8 inches

Highlands Ranch: 12.8 inches

Ken Caryl: 12.5 inches

Lafayette: 9.6 inches

Littleton: 13.2 inches

Longmont: 5.8 inches

Louisville: 9.2 inches

Loveland: 3 inches

Manila Village: 4 inches

Manitou Springs: 9 inches

Marshall: 6.7 inches

Nederland: 5 inches

Niwot: 7.2 inches

Northglenn: 9.2 inches

Penrose: 1.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 8 inches

Peyton: 8 inches

Pinon: 4 inches

Pleasant View: 7.1 inches

Ponderosa Park: 3 inches

Pueblo: 3.7

Security: 6.5 inches

Shaffers Crossing: 3.5 inches

Strasburg: 9 inches

Sunshine: 1 inch

Texas Creek: 2.4 inches

Thornton: 13.2 inches

Wellington: 1.8 inches

Westcliffe: 5 inches

Westminster: 11 inches

Wetmore: 2.4 inches

Wheat Ridge: 7.1 inches

Woodland Park: 5.5 inches

Yoder: 8.5 inches

Cooler temperatures stick around for the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb, slightly, into the low 40s Friday and Saturday. We have a slight chance for light snow showers Saturday, before highs drop back into the upper 30s Sunday.

