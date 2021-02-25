Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

DENVER — A winter snowstorm moved over Colorado on Wednesday and dropped significant snow into Thursday.
> Video above: Road conditions in Denver metro area after heavy snow accumulation.
Some parts of the Denver metro area got more than 13 inches, and temperatures will remain below-average, with afternoon highs peaking in the mid 30s.
Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service:
- Air Force Academy: 10 inches
- Arapahoe Park: 8 inches
- Arvada: 10.5 inches
- Aspen Park: 7.7 inches
- Aurora: 11.5 inches
- Barr Lake: 5.5 inches
- Beulah: 2 inches
- Black Forest: 6 inches
- Blende: 2 inches
- Boulder: 4.6 inches
- Boulder: 8.5 inches
- Calhan: 7.5 inches
- Canon City: 2 inches
- Central Park: 11.4 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir: 12 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 12 inches
- Conifer: 8 inches
- Crescent Village: 6 inches
- Denver International Airport: 9.6 inches
- Denver: 12.2 inches
- Divide: 4.5 inches
- Edgewater: 5 inches
- Englewood: 7.5 inches
- Erie: 1 inch
- Evergreen: 3.9 inches
- Falcon: 8 inches
- Federal Heights: 12.8 inches
- Firestone: 5 inches
- Fountain: 5.8 inches
- Foxfield: 7.2 inches
- Genesee: 9.5 inches
- Golden: 8.3 inches
- Greeley: .9 inches
- Greenwood Village: 8 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 12.8 inches
- Ken Caryl: 12.5 inches
- Lafayette: 9.6 inches
- Littleton: 13.2 inches
- Longmont: 5.8 inches
- Louisville: 9.2 inches
- Loveland: 3 inches
- Manila Village: 4 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9 inches
- Marshall: 6.7 inches
- Nederland: 5 inches
- Niwot: 7.2 inches
- Northglenn: 9.2 inches
- Penrose: 1.5 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 8 inches
- Peyton: 8 inches
- Pinon: 4 inches
- Pleasant View: 7.1 inches
- Ponderosa Park: 3 inches
- Pueblo: 3.7
- Security: 6.5 inches
- Shaffers Crossing: 3.5 inches
- Strasburg: 9 inches
- Sunshine: 1 inch
- Texas Creek: 2.4 inches
- Thornton: 13.2 inches
- Wellington: 1.8 inches
- Westcliffe: 5 inches
- Westminster: 11 inches
- Wetmore: 2.4 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 7.1 inches
- Woodland Park: 5.5 inches
- Yoder: 8.5 inches
Cooler temperatures stick around for the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb, slightly, into the low 40s Friday and Saturday. We have a slight chance for light snow showers Saturday, before highs drop back into the upper 30s Sunday.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool