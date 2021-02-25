x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Weather Colorado

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

Some parts of the Denver metro area got more than 13 inches. Temperatures will remain below-average, with afternoon highs peaking in the mid 30s.

DENVER — A winter snowstorm moved over Colorado on Wednesday and dropped significant snow into Thursday.

> Video above: Road conditions in Denver metro area after heavy snow accumulation.

Some parts of the Denver metro area got more than 13 inches, and temperatures will remain below-average, with afternoon highs peaking in the mid 30s.   

Here's a look at snow totals from around the state, according to the National Weather Service

  • Air Force Academy: 10 inches
  • Arapahoe Park: 8 inches
  • Arvada: 10.5 inches
  • Aspen Park: 7.7 inches
  • Aurora: 11.5 inches
  • Barr Lake: 5.5 inches
  • Beulah: 2 inches
  • Black Forest: 6 inches
  • Blende: 2 inches
  • Boulder: 4.6 inches
  • Boulder: 8.5 inches
  • Calhan: 7.5 inches
  • Canon City: 2 inches
  • Central Park: 11.4 inches
  • Chatfield Reservoir: 12 inches
  • Cherry Hills Village: 12 inches
  • Conifer: 8 inches
  • Crescent Village: 6 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 9.6 inches
  • Denver: 12.2 inches
  • Divide: 4.5 inches
  • Edgewater: 5 inches
  • Englewood: 7.5 inches
  • Erie: 1 inch
  • Evergreen: 3.9 inches
  • Falcon: 8 inches
  • Federal Heights: 12.8 inches
  • Firestone: 5 inches
  • Fountain: 5.8 inches
  • Foxfield: 7.2 inches
  • Genesee: 9.5 inches
  • Golden: 8.3 inches
  • Greeley: .9 inches
  • Greenwood Village: 8 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 12.8 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 12.5 inches
  • Lafayette: 9.6 inches
  • Littleton: 13.2 inches
  • Longmont: 5.8 inches
  • Louisville: 9.2 inches
  • Loveland: 3 inches
  • Manila Village: 4 inches
  • Manitou Springs: 9 inches
  • Marshall: 6.7 inches
  • Nederland: 5 inches
  • Niwot: 7.2 inches
  • Northglenn: 9.2 inches
  • Penrose: 1.5 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 8 inches
  • Peyton: 8 inches
  • Pinon: 4 inches
  • Pleasant View: 7.1 inches
  • Ponderosa Park: 3 inches
  • Pueblo: 3.7
  • Security: 6.5 inches
  • Shaffers Crossing: 3.5 inches
  • Strasburg: 9 inches
  • Sunshine: 1 inch
  • Texas Creek: 2.4 inches
  • Thornton: 13.2 inches
  • Wellington: 1.8 inches
  • Westcliffe: 5 inches
  • Westminster: 11 inches
  • Wetmore: 2.4 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 7.1 inches
  • Woodland Park: 5.5 inches
  • Yoder: 8.5 inches

Cooler temperatures stick around for the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb, slightly, into the low 40s Friday and Saturday. We have a slight chance for light snow showers Saturday, before highs drop back into the upper 30s Sunday.

> Click/tap here to learn how NWS determines snow totals. 

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool 