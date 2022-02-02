Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen in Colorado

DENVER — The Groundhog Day storm has created snow-packed interstates, streets and side streets and left some impressive snow totals.
Locations from western Colorado Springs up to the Palmer Divide and Monument reported receiving more than 8 inches of snow so far.
Denver International Airport and much of the Denver metro area will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow before the storm ends. After the snow ends Wednesday afternoon, Arctic-cold temperatures will hang over Colorado into Thursday.
Here are the totals in the Denver metro area so far at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the National Weather Service:
- Southwest Colorado Springs - 22 inches
- Air Force Academy - 12 inches
- Cascade - 9 inches
- Westminster - 8.5 inches
- Boulder - 8 inches
- Fort Collins - 8 inches
- Monument - 8 inches
- Longmont - 7.5 inches
- Manitou Springs - 7.5 inches
- Louisville - 7.3 inches
- Black Forest - 7.1 inches
- Bailey - 7 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base - 7 inches
- Arvada - 6.3 inches
- Castle Rock - 6.3 inches
- Aspen Park - 6.1 inches
- Parker - 6 inches
- West Colorado Springs - 6 inches
- Greeley - 5.4 inches
- Crescent Village - 5 inches
- Watkins - 5 inches
- Kiowa - 5 inches
- Black Forest - 5 inches
- Woodland Park - 5 inches
- Lakewood - 5 inches
- Florissant - 4.1 inches
- Parker - 4 inches
- Falcon - 4 inches
- Morrison - 4 inches
- Genesee - 3.8 inches
- Evergreen - 3.6 inches
- Nederland - 3.5 inches
- Loveland - 3 inches
- Denver International Airport - 2.1 inches
- Aurora - 2 inches
- Greeley - 2 inches
Hundreds of plows were out overnight but it was difficult for crews to keep up with the continuous snowfall throughout the night. Those who do not need to travel are advised to stay off the roads.
Hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices are closed across the Denver area and along the Front Range due to a February blast of snow and frigid temperatures.
Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Douglas County School District, Mapleton Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and Westminster Public Schools are among the major school districts closed on Wednesday.
