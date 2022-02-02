Snow totals: Here's how much has fallen in Colorado

The Groundhog Day storm has dropped several inches of snow along Colorado's Front Range.

DENVER — The Groundhog Day storm has created snow-packed interstates, streets and side streets and left some impressive snow totals.

Locations from western Colorado Springs up to the Palmer Divide and Monument reported receiving more than 8 inches of snow so far.

Denver International Airport and much of the Denver metro area will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow before the storm ends. After the snow ends Wednesday afternoon, Arctic-cold temperatures will hang over Colorado into Thursday.

Here are the totals in the Denver metro area so far at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the National Weather Service:

Southwest Colorado Springs - 22 inches

Air Force Academy - 12 inches

Cascade - 9 inches

Westminster - 8.5 inches

Boulder - 8 inches

Fort Collins - 8 inches

Monument - 8 inches

Longmont - 7.5 inches

Manitou Springs - 7.5 inches

Louisville - 7.3 inches

Black Forest - 7.1 inches

Bailey - 7 inches

Peterson Air Force Base - 7 inches

Arvada - 6.3 inches

Castle Rock - 6.3 inches

Aspen Park - 6.1 inches

Parker - 6 inches

West Colorado Springs - 6 inches

Greeley - 5.4 inches

Crescent Village - 5 inches

Watkins - 5 inches

Kiowa - 5 inches

Black Forest - 5 inches

Woodland Park - 5 inches

Lakewood - 5 inches

Florissant - 4.1 inches

Parker - 4 inches

Falcon - 4 inches

Morrison - 4 inches

Genesee - 3.8 inches

Evergreen - 3.6 inches

Nederland - 3.5 inches

Loveland - 3 inches

Denver International Airport - 2.1 inches

Aurora - 2 inches

Greeley - 2 inches

Hundreds of plows were out overnight but it was difficult for crews to keep up with the continuous snowfall throughout the night. Those who do not need to travel are advised to stay off the roads.

Hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices are closed across the Denver area and along the Front Range due to a February blast of snow and frigid temperatures.

Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Douglas County School District, Mapleton Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and Westminster Public Schools are among the major school districts closed on Wednesday.

