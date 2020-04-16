DENVER — Colorado is in the midst of yet another spring snowstorm that's expected to last for most of the day on Thursday. 

Boulder already netted its snowiest season in 111 years when fresh snow overnight brought the city's total accumulation this winter and spring to a whopping 145.9 inches. 

Denver's western suburbs, Northern Colorado, and the Front Range foothills are expected to have the heaviest snow fall from this storm, lasting until about 11 p.m.

Here are the latest snow totals from the the National Weather Service (Note: We'll update this list as more totals come in): 

  • Allens Park - 22 inches
  • Arvada – 7 inches
  • Brighton – 6.6 inches
  • Breckenridge - 3.5 inches
  • Broomfield – 9.3 inches
  • Denver – 7.1 inches
  • Edgewater – 5.3 inches
  • Erie – 9.8 inches
  • Estes Park – 15 inches
  • Evergreen – 7.8 inches
  • Federal Heights – 7 inches
  • Firestone – 9.6 inches 
  • Fort Collins - 8.5 inches
  • Frisco – 4.5 inches
  • Golden – 8.6 inches
  • Greeley – 5.6 inches
  • Jamestown - 19 inches
  • Ken Caryl – 4.2 inches
  • Lafayette – 8.5 inches
  • Lakewood – 10 inches
  • Littleton – 2.2 inches
  • Lone Tree – 1.7 inches
  • Longmont – 10.5 inches
  • Lousiville – 9.8 inches
  • Loveland – 10 inches
  • Lyons – 10.8 inches
  • Nederland – 16.5 inches
  • Niwot – 12 inches
  • Northglenn – 9.1 inches
  • Northwest Erie – 9.5 inches
  • Silverthorne – 4 inches
  • South Fort Collins – 8 inches
  • Steamboat Springs – 6.3 inches
  • Thornton – 3.8 inches
  • West Boulder – 13 inches
  • Westminster – 8.3 inches
  • Wheat Ridge – 7.1 inches

> Click/tap here to learn how NWS determines snow totals. 

PHOTOS: Colorado enjoys April snow day
Snow in Westminster. Photo: Chris Guenther
Photo: Penny Lee
Snow in Firestone. Photo: Josh Gordon
Snow in Longmont. Photo: Duneman
Snow in Brighton; Photo: Cardenas
Snow in Erie. Photo: Gayle Asbury
Snow in Estes Park. Photo: Bob Liddell
Snow in Erie. Photo: Judlyn Carlisle
Snow in Grand Lake. Photo: Les Shankland
Snow in Arvada. Photo: Jami Partrick
Snow in Westminster. Photo: Daniel Wolfe
Snow in Arvada. Photo: Jose Castorena
Snow in Longmont. Photo: Robertson
Snow on tulips. Photo: M Ryno
Snow in Erie. Photo: Cook
Snow and robin in Loveland. Photo: Conner
Snow in Niwot: Photo: Robyn Morgan
Snow in Steamboat Springs. Photo Shannon Lukens
Snow in Longmont. Photo: Mea French
Photo: Delaney Peterson
Snow in Lafayette. Photo: Williams Family
Lake Avery in Thornton. Photo: Cameron.
Snow in Lafayette. Photo: Jayson Bethurem
Snow in Estes Park. Photo: Andrew Fedge
Snow in Brighton. Photo: Crosby
Photo: Sean Patten
Snow in Denver. Photo: Mark Belden

