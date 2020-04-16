DENVER — Colorado is in the midst of yet another spring snowstorm that's expected to last for most of the day on Thursday.

Boulder already netted its snowiest season in 111 years when fresh snow overnight brought the city's total accumulation this winter and spring to a whopping 145.9 inches.

Denver's western suburbs, Northern Colorado, and the Front Range foothills are expected to have the heaviest snow fall from this storm, lasting until about 11 p.m.

Here are the latest snow totals from the the National Weather Service (Note: We'll update this list as more totals come in):

Allens Park - 22 inches

Arvada – 7 inches

Brighton – 6.6 inches

Breckenridge - 3.5 inches

Broomfield – 9.3 inches

Denver – 7.1 inches

Edgewater – 5.3 inches

Erie – 9.8 inches

Estes Park – 15 inches

Evergreen – 7.8 inches

Federal Heights – 7 inches

Firestone – 9.6 inches

Fort Collins - 8.5 inches

Frisco – 4.5 inches

Golden – 8.6 inches

Greeley – 5.6 inches

Jamestown - 19 inches

Ken Caryl – 4.2 inches

Lafayette – 8.5 inches

Lakewood – 10 inches

Littleton – 2.2 inches

Lone Tree – 1.7 inches

Longmont – 10.5 inches

Lousiville – 9.8 inches

Loveland – 10 inches

Lyons – 10.8 inches

Nederland – 16.5 inches

Niwot – 12 inches

Northglenn – 9.1 inches

Northwest Erie – 9.5 inches

Silverthorne – 4 inches

South Fort Collins – 8 inches

Steamboat Springs – 6.3 inches

Thornton – 3.8 inches

West Boulder – 13 inches

Westminster – 8.3 inches

Wheat Ridge – 7.1 inches

