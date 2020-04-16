DENVER — Colorado is in the midst of yet another spring snowstorm that's expected to last for most of the day on Thursday.
Boulder already netted its snowiest season in 111 years when fresh snow overnight brought the city's total accumulation this winter and spring to a whopping 145.9 inches.
Denver's western suburbs, Northern Colorado, and the Front Range foothills are expected to have the heaviest snow fall from this storm, lasting until about 11 p.m.
Here are the latest snow totals from the the National Weather Service (Note: We'll update this list as more totals come in):
- Allens Park - 22 inches
- Arvada – 7 inches
- Brighton – 6.6 inches
- Breckenridge - 3.5 inches
- Broomfield – 9.3 inches
- Denver – 7.1 inches
- Edgewater – 5.3 inches
- Erie – 9.8 inches
- Estes Park – 15 inches
- Evergreen – 7.8 inches
- Federal Heights – 7 inches
- Firestone – 9.6 inches
- Fort Collins - 8.5 inches
- Frisco – 4.5 inches
- Golden – 8.6 inches
- Greeley – 5.6 inches
- Jamestown - 19 inches
- Ken Caryl – 4.2 inches
- Lafayette – 8.5 inches
- Lakewood – 10 inches
- Littleton – 2.2 inches
- Lone Tree – 1.7 inches
- Longmont – 10.5 inches
- Lousiville – 9.8 inches
- Loveland – 10 inches
- Lyons – 10.8 inches
- Nederland – 16.5 inches
- Niwot – 12 inches
- Northglenn – 9.1 inches
- Northwest Erie – 9.5 inches
- Silverthorne – 4 inches
- South Fort Collins – 8 inches
- Steamboat Springs – 6.3 inches
- Thornton – 3.8 inches
- West Boulder – 13 inches
- Westminster – 8.3 inches
- Wheat Ridge – 7.1 inches
> Click/tap here to learn how NWS determines snow totals.
