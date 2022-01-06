June brings snow to Colorado's mountains: See the snow totals

Colorado's High Country woke up to snow to start the month of June.

COLORADO, USA — The calendar may have flipped over to June, but parts of Colorado are looking more like January.

Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 3 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for parts of western Colorado including Grand, Jackson, Larimer, Boulder, Clear Creek, and Summit counties.

NWS predicted snow levels would be above 7,000 feet overnight into Wednesday. The majority of accumulation will be above 10,000 feet, according to the NWS.

Blue Valley (Clear Creek County) — 10 inches

Evergreen — 2 inches

Black Forest — 2 inches

Leadville — 1.8 inches

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area woke up to four inches of fresh snowfall as well.

June 1 also coincides with the start of meteorological summer.

While Colorado's mountains are dealing with snow, lower elevations saw rain begin falling Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning. The rain will gradually end Wednesday and by Thursday, sunshine and milder temperatures return.

The Denver metro area will see high temperatures back in the 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures to begin next week.

Snow this is June in Colorado. Along Highway 6 in Summit County. #9News #9wx pic.twitter.com/dxAKtJJ0Je — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) June 1, 2022

