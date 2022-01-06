June brings snow to Colorado's mountains: See the snow totals

COLORADO, USA — The calendar may have flipped over to June, but parts of Colorado are looking more like January.
Winter Weather Advisories were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 3 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for parts of western Colorado including Grand, Jackson, Larimer, Boulder, Clear Creek, and Summit counties.
NWS predicted snow levels would be above 7,000 feet overnight into Wednesday. The majority of accumulation will be above 10,000 feet, according to the NWS.
- Blue Valley (Clear Creek County) — 10 inches
- Evergreen — 2 inches
- Black Forest — 2 inches
- Leadville — 1.8 inches
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area woke up to four inches of fresh snowfall as well.
June 1 also coincides with the start of meteorological summer.
While Colorado's mountains are dealing with snow, lower elevations saw rain begin falling Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning. The rain will gradually end Wednesday and by Thursday, sunshine and milder temperatures return.
The Denver metro area will see high temperatures back in the 80s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures to begin next week.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.