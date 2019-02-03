More snow is coming.

But as Coloradans, we're prepared! We drive smartly - slowly! No one panics, but the guard is up.

9NEWS has been tracking snowfall totals every winter storm so far this season, and already there are some places nearly topping 20 inches for snowfall over the last 24 hours. Denver and its surrounding suburbs are looking at forecasted 4 to 7 inches.

For now, the largest totals are in the High Country near the Front Range (besides Whiskey Park - go you, Whiskey Park!), but not along the Front Range proper.

Fort Collins and the surrounding towns did manage to get anywhere from 3 to almost 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. All below totals are courtesy the National Weather Service.

I'd recommend using "CTRL (or COMD) + F" to find the specific town you want to know the snow totals for (this list is in descending order from most to least) - but if you're into general snow data, scroll away:

WHISKEY PARK | 1 foot, 6 inches

HOURGLASS RESERVOIR | 1 foot

MONARCH PASS | 11 inches

ESTES PARK (north) | 10.5 inches

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | 10.1 inches

BRECKENRIDGE (southeast) | 10 inches

MOUNT CRESTED BUTTE (north-northwest) | 10 inches

GOTHIC | 10 inches

RED FEATHER LAKES (east-southeast) | 9 inches

LIVERMORE (west-southwest) | 9 inches

BUCKHORN MOUNTAIN (east) | 8.7 inches

SNOWMASS | 8.7 inches

ALLENSPARK (east-southeast) | 8.1 inches

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS (west-northwest) | 8 inches

GOULD | 7.7 inches

LAPORTE | 7.6 inches

ESTES PARK (south-southeast) | 7.2 inches

VIRGINIA DALE (east-northeast) | 7.2 inches

WELLINGTON | 7.1 inches

TAYLOR PARK | 7 inches

ESTES PARK (east) | 6 inches

BELLVUE | 6 inches

FORT COLLINS (east) | 5.1 inches

HORSETOOTH RESERVOIR | 5 inches

PINGREE PARK (west-northwest) | 5 inches

PITKIN (southwest) | 5 inches

FORT COLLINS (north-northwest) | 4.9 inches

WINTER PARK | 4.9 inches

FORT COLLINS (north) | 4.8 inches

FORT COLLINS | 4.7 inches

MAYSVILLE | 4.7 inches

WELLINGTON (west-northwest) | 4.5 inches

BUSHNELL (northeast) | 4.5 inches

CRESTED BUTTE | 4.5 inches

FORT COLLINS (northeast) | 4 inches

TIMNATH (north-northeast) | 3.8 inches

FORT COLLINS (east) | 3.4 inches

WINDSOR (west-northwest) | 3.3 inches

LYONS | 3.3 inches

HEREFORD | 3.2 inches

BERTHOUD (west-southwest) | 3.1 inches

GEORGETOWN | 3 inches

FORT COLLINS (south) | 3 inches

LOVELAND (north-northwest) | 3 inches

SILVER PLUME (south-southeast) | 3 inches

GREEN MOUNTAIN RESERVOIR | 3 inches

MOLAS PASS | 3 inches

RED MOUNTAIN PASS | 2.5 inches

LONGMONT (north) | 2.1 inches

VAIL (east-northeast) | 2.1 inches

PEETZ | 2 inches

DILLON | 2 inches

VAIL (west) | 2 inches

LONGMONT (east) | 1.6 inches

HAYDEN | 1.5 inches

HYGIENE | 1.5 inches

NEDERLAND | 1.5 inches

BOULDER (south-southwest) | 1.4 inches

FIRESTONE | 1.4 inches

ERIE | 1.3 inches

NIWOT | 1.3 inches

EVANS | 1 inch

LAFAYETTE | 1 inch

MONUMENT | 1 inch

GREELEY | 1 inch

All times are from this morning. If there is no cardinal indicator, the totals are assumed for "downtown" whatever town or city is listed. An afternoon update is expected this evening. This story will be updated throughout the weekend.

