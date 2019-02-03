More snow is coming.
But as Coloradans, we're prepared! We drive smartly - slowly! No one panics, but the guard is up.
9NEWS has been tracking snowfall totals every winter storm so far this season, and already there are some places nearly topping 20 inches for snowfall over the last 24 hours. Denver and its surrounding suburbs are looking at forecasted 4 to 7 inches.
For now, the largest totals are in the High Country near the Front Range (besides Whiskey Park - go you, Whiskey Park!), but not along the Front Range proper.
Fort Collins and the surrounding towns did manage to get anywhere from 3 to almost 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. All below totals are courtesy the National Weather Service.
I'd recommend using "CTRL (or COMD) + F" to find the specific town you want to know the snow totals for (this list is in descending order from most to least) - but if you're into general snow data, scroll away:
WHISKEY PARK | 1 foot, 6 inches
HOURGLASS RESERVOIR | 1 foot
MONARCH PASS | 11 inches
ESTES PARK (north) | 10.5 inches
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS | 10.1 inches
BRECKENRIDGE (southeast) | 10 inches
MOUNT CRESTED BUTTE (north-northwest) | 10 inches
GOTHIC | 10 inches
RED FEATHER LAKES (east-southeast) | 9 inches
LIVERMORE (west-southwest) | 9 inches
BUCKHORN MOUNTAIN (east) | 8.7 inches
SNOWMASS | 8.7 inches
ALLENSPARK (east-southeast) | 8.1 inches
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS (west-northwest) | 8 inches
GOULD | 7.7 inches
LAPORTE | 7.6 inches
ESTES PARK (south-southeast) | 7.2 inches
VIRGINIA DALE (east-northeast) | 7.2 inches
WELLINGTON | 7.1 inches
TAYLOR PARK | 7 inches
ESTES PARK (east) | 6 inches
BELLVUE | 6 inches
FORT COLLINS (east) | 5.1 inches
HORSETOOTH RESERVOIR | 5 inches
PINGREE PARK (west-northwest) | 5 inches
PITKIN (southwest) | 5 inches
FORT COLLINS (north-northwest) | 4.9 inches
WINTER PARK | 4.9 inches
FORT COLLINS (north) | 4.8 inches
FORT COLLINS | 4.7 inches
MAYSVILLE | 4.7 inches
WELLINGTON (west-northwest) | 4.5 inches
BUSHNELL (northeast) | 4.5 inches
CRESTED BUTTE | 4.5 inches
FORT COLLINS (northeast) | 4 inches
TIMNATH (north-northeast) | 3.8 inches
FORT COLLINS (east) | 3.4 inches
WINDSOR (west-northwest) | 3.3 inches
LYONS | 3.3 inches
HEREFORD | 3.2 inches
BERTHOUD (west-southwest) | 3.1 inches
GEORGETOWN | 3 inches
FORT COLLINS (south) | 3 inches
LOVELAND (north-northwest) | 3 inches
SILVER PLUME (south-southeast) | 3 inches
GREEN MOUNTAIN RESERVOIR | 3 inches
MOLAS PASS | 3 inches
RED MOUNTAIN PASS | 2.5 inches
LONGMONT (north) | 2.1 inches
VAIL (east-northeast) | 2.1 inches
PEETZ | 2 inches
DILLON | 2 inches
VAIL (west) | 2 inches
LONGMONT (east) | 1.6 inches
HAYDEN | 1.5 inches
HYGIENE | 1.5 inches
NEDERLAND | 1.5 inches
BOULDER (south-southwest) | 1.4 inches
FIRESTONE | 1.4 inches
ERIE | 1.3 inches
NIWOT | 1.3 inches
EVANS | 1 inch
LAFAYETTE | 1 inch
MONUMENT | 1 inch
GREELEY | 1 inch
All times are from this morning. If there is no cardinal indicator, the totals are assumed for "downtown" whatever town or city is listed. An afternoon update is expected this evening. This story will be updated throughout the weekend.
