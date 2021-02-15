Snowmobiler killed in avalanche in Grand County

The incident happened west of Rollins Pass on Mount Epworth, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A snowmobiler has died after getting caught in an avalanche on Mount Epworth in Grand County Sunday.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said it happened in the Corona Pass area, near Pumphouse Lake, not far from Winter Park.

The caller reported around 1:40 p.m. that his father was buried by the avalanche and was unconscious, GCSO said.

When first responders arrived, GCSO said, they found a snowmobile that had been carried by the slide onto the frozen lake. They found the snowmobiler in the snow and performed lifesaving measures, according to GCSO, but they were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead at the scene.

GCSO, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, the Mountain Medical Response Team, the East Grand Fire Department and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center were all involved in the response.

WATCH: The video above is about avalanche safety.

This was the second deadly avalanche reported Sunday. In Clear Creek County, a skier was found dead in an avalanche debris field.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said the man was skiing alone on Mount Trelease, across Interstate 70 from Loveland Ski Area, when the avalanche happened Sunday morning.

A total of 10 people have been killed in avalanches in Colorado this season. The highest number of fatalities reported since the Colorado Avalanche Information Center began keeping detailed records in 1950, is 12. That happened in 1993.