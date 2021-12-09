Snowstang is back as snow returns to high country

CDOT is relaunching the bus service between Denver and four ski resort areas starting Saturday.

DENVER — With snow finally blanketing the high country, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has announced the return of Snowstang.

Snowstang service begins Saturday, Dec. 11 and will run on weekends and holidays through mid-April.

> The video above on Snowstang aired in February 2020.

Passengers can board at Union Station or the Denver Federal Center. Tickets start at $25 for roundtrip to Arapahoe Basin, Loveland and Copper Mountain. Roundtrip to Steamboat Springs is $40. Children ages 2-11 ride free with a full-fare paying adult.

CDOT launched Snowstang in December 2019 in an effort to cut down on ski traffic to the mountains.

The buses didn't run at capacity that season and then ended service early, in March 2020, due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Service remained suspended last year.

