Strong storms brought hail and gusty winds to the Front Range Monday.

The potential for severe weather will continue into Monday afternoon and evening, with the main threat being large hail and gusty winds, but an isolated tornado is possible as well.

The storms will develop over the foothills, then move northeast into the Eastern Plains.

The Storm Prediction Center has northeastern Colorado under a marginal threat for severe weather -- including Fort Collins, down through Denver, Pueblo and then the eastern plains.

Tuesday afternoon will also see a chance for showers and thunderstorms, then Wednesday far eastern Colorado is under a marginal threat for severe weather once again.

