WATCH LIVE: Latest on the storms, flood threat for the Front Range

Flash Flood Warnings were in effect through 5:30 p.m. for the Glen Haven area in Larimer County and until 6:45 p.m. for parts of Douglas and Arapahoe Counties.

DENVER — 9NEWS will update this blog with the latest on the storm and flooding for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

4:20 p.m.

Tonight's showing of "Dune" at Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre was postponed to Sept. 26 due to inclement weather.

The Aurora Police Department said street flooding in the areas of South Parker Road and East Quincy Avenue, and East Dartmouth Avenue and South Chambers Road was making roads impassible.

Aurora had multiple accidents due to rain and flooding.

#TrafficAlert #FloodSituation



Parker/Quincy AND Dartmouth/Chambers



Avoid the area, flooding is making the road impassible. Multiple accidents due to the rain and flooding. Please drive #slowandserious. pic.twitter.com/iGrbOvBOx0 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 15, 2022

4:10 p.m.

The worst of the rain is starting to trudge out of the DTC, Centennial, Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch, and Castle Rock areas.

We've already seen as much as 2 inches of rain in just 30 minutes in some cases, leading to reports of street flooding across parts of the south metro area.

There's still some flood risk over the next two to three hours for the Denver area, but the overall risk is lower than it was a few hours ago. In other words, for most areas, the worst is over and done with.

Also, the Centennial Airport recorded a 62 mph wind gust with a severe-warned thunderstorm around 3:30 p.m.

Impressive rain totals over parts of the SE metro area...up to 2" of rain, most of which fell in 30 mins:#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/TNGw5dssl3 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) August 15, 2022

-Meteorologist Chris Bianchi

4 p.m.

As of 3:55 p.m., Denver International Airport (DIA) said it was on a ground stop due to thunderstorms in the area. Passengers should check with their airline for most recent flight status.

4:01pm: Slow but gradual improvement for Centennial/Castle Rock/Highlands Ranch…worst moving into Parker/south Aurora.



Some weakening with main group of storms though…good news.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/YwCqdUs71J — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) August 15, 2022

3:50 p.m.

A new Flash Flood Warning was issued until 6:45 p.m. for parts of Arapahoe and Douglas counties including Centennial, Parker and Foxfield.

There's also a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties including Strasburg, Bennett and Watkins until 4:30 p.m. The warning skirts just southeast of Denver International Airport.

Lone Tree said on Twitter that there's street flooding in spots throughout the city, including on Park Meadows Drive between South Yosemite Street and Acres Green Drive.

Flash Flood Warning including Centennial CO, Parker CO and Foxfield CO until 6:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/aYSm0kOkMr — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2022

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Strasburg CO, Bennett CO and Watkins CO until 4:30 PM MDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/SKVD0iBTGQ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2022

The Denver Tech Center has seen 1.34 inches of rain in an hour.

1.34" of rain in an hour at the DTC (Denver Tech Center):#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/b8kXwa1adx — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) August 15, 2022

3:40 p.m.

3:34pm: Concerned for areas from DTC on south…up to 2” of rain in 15 mins, and still raining.



Reminder we average 14-15” of precip a year…ground can’t absorb that kind of water.



Stay off the roads! #COwx #9wx pic.twitter.com/XHHns9oSGG — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) August 15, 2022

A 9NEWS viewer shared this photo from Castle Rock:

3:20 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued through 6:15 p.m. for an area south of the metro area including Lone Tree, Castle Pines, Sedalia and Louviers.

Rainfall rates between 1-2" in 15 minutes were forecast.

Sedalia reported 1.9 inches of rain as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued through 4:15 p.m. for Centennial, Castle Rock and Parker.

Flash Flood Warning including Castle Pines CO, Lone Tree CO and Louviers CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/mGqegJdUdP — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2022

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Centennial CO, Castle Rock CO and Parker CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/5nHnCu9jVi — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2022

3:15 p.m.

Highway 34 was closed between County Road 29 in Loveland and Mall Road in Estes Park due to flooding conditions.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for an area of Larimer County that includes Glen Haven and Drake.

Dangerous flooding was occurring in the area of Glen Haven, including on County Road 43. Rainfall rates of 2.5 inches per hour were being observed in Drake, according to National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder.

Flash Flood Warning including Glen Haven CO and Drake CO until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/A4L6EvsyqO — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2022

There are also strong thunderstorms over Elbert and Douglas counties with flooding likely and hail locally up to 3/4 inch in diameter.

[ 3:00 PM Radar📡] Several very strong thunderstorms over Elbert and Douglas counties. Flooding is likely with some of these storms, as well as hail locally up to 3/4" in diameter. A few strong storms over the Longmont and Loveland areas as well. #COwx pic.twitter.com/r6pRUt0mH7 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 15, 2022

A Flood Watch is in effect Monday along the mountains of Colorado as well as Colorado Springs.

More specifically, we're really looking at the Front Range, Park County and the Palmer Divide. This includes Cameron Peak and Calwood burn scars.

Some areas could get rainfall rates up to two inches in less than an hour, and significant flash flooding is possible in the burn areas. Models have been trending more towards a threat in the Denver area, even if it is not included in the Flash Flood watch.

