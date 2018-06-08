KUSA — Two rounds of storms are expected Saturday across the Front Range.

The first has moved through the metro area with strong to severe storms possible east and southeast.

Gusty outflows near 70 mph are possible with these storms. Skies have partially cleared behind the storms, but a second round is still possible later this evening. There is some uncertainty as to when these storms will hit, but it is possible some could be near Broncos Stadium at Mile High during tonight's game. A lightning strike within ten miles of the stadium would delay the game for at least 25 minutes.

Severe weather is possible, with large hail and damaging winds the greatest threats.

Areas south and east of Denver, across southeastern Colorado are under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8 p.m.

Fans headed to the Denver Broncos game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night are reminded that umbrellas over four-feet are not allowed at the stadium.

Rain gear is allowed, but it must be worn into the stadium or fit inside a clear bag that does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."

