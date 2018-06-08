KUSA — After a busy Tuesday with severe weather all across the Front Range, a much quieter afternoon is expected Wednesday.

Drier air across the Front Range will keep storm development to a minimal Wednesday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms expected where there is more moisture in southern Colorado.

FORECAST | The latest Denver weather forecast

Watch for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms south of I-70 Wednesday afternoon and evening, with potential for severe weather in far southeastern Colorado. The Front Range could see an isolated storm or two, but they’ll be few and far between.

One thing you may notice in northern Colorado, more smoke. Not just from fires locally, but this smoke is making its way to the Centennial State from the Idaho/Montana border.

KUSA

Northwesterly winds aloft provide the perfect highway in the upper atmosphere for smoke to travel hundreds of miles into northern Colorado. There is potential for some of that smoke to settle closer to the ground by Wednesday evening, which could create some air quality concerns.

© 2018 KUSA-TV