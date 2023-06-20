Severe storms could return to Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday

A multi-day severe weather threat could bring strong storms as far west as the Denver area on Wednesday and Thursday.

DENVER — After a busy spring of severe storms, another round of large hail and strong winds could impact much of eastern Colorado this week.

A threat for severe weather returns on Wednesday, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes all possible from Denver on east.

The threat for severe weather will be higher the further east you go in the state on Wednesday, though that possibility will include the Denver metro area, especially during the nighttime hours on Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm timing looks somewhat peculiar, with the potential for strong storms after 4 or 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Some stronger storms could linger into the overnight hours, a rather unusual time frame for Colorado storms.

The risk for severe storms for the Denver area, specifically, will depend on just how much moisture can move into the metro area from the east. At this point, it looks like the majority of the low-level moisture that'll be needed for severe storms will be in places like Limon, Fort Morgan, and locations east of there.

But by Wednesday night, it looks like at least some of that moisture moves into the I-25 corridor, potentially opening the door for a late-night risk for severe storms for parts of the Denver area.

Large hail and a line of strong wind-producing storms may develop on Wednesday evening around dusk.

It's not just Wednesday, though. More severe weather could impact eastern Colorado on Thursday and Friday as well, with Thursday probably holding the better chance for severe weather along the I-25 corridor.

At this point, it looks like the Denver area will have the highest chance at severe storms (along with widespread rain and cloud cover) on Thursday.

There'll still be a chance for severe storms across eastern Colorado on Friday before what looks to be a calmer weekend and start to next week.

If you have access to a garage or a carport, it's a good idea to have your car under one for Wednesday and Thursday. Hail precautions for your garden and property should be used both days from Denver on east.