Hurricane-force winds blow through Front Range

Winds up to 79 mph were recorded on Friday, making travel very difficult across much of the Denver area.

COLORADO, USA — Strong winds are impacting the Front Range on Friday, leading to closed roads, power outages and downed trees.

In Broomfield, Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport recorded a hurricane-force wind gust of 75 mph around noon. Two semi-trucks were also blown over due to strong winds on north Interstate 25 near the Wyoming state line, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Colorado 93 was closed between Golden and Boulder due to the winds and blown-over semis along the west side of Rocky Flats, according to CSP, which also said it had reports of a semi blown over on Indiana near 96th Avenue.

Multiple downed trees temporarily closed lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge just before 12:30 p.m.

S/O to Wheat Ridge Public Works for sending out machinery ASAP to get the debris cleaned up. We are in the process of reopening all lanes now. https://t.co/okMN9DY3CU — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) March 31, 2023

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, top wind gusts in the metro area were 79 mph in Rocky Flats, and widespread 50 mph gusts or higher were recorded in downtown Denver.

Winds will continue to howl through 5 to 6 p.m. before tapering down tonight.

More than 4,000 people are without power on Friday afternoon. This includes:

Around 1,300 Xcel customers in Arvada and Broomfield

Around 1,000 CORE customers in Douglas County

Around 700 Poudre Valley REA customers in Boulder and Lyons

Red Rocks closed the amphitheater to visitors during the day on Friday, due to the high winds. The Dabin concert scheduled for Friday night will still happen, but it's been moved back to 7:30 p.m.

The winds, along with dry conditions, mean Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the southern front range and southeast Colorado.

⚠️The Red Flag Warning was expanded to cover the southern Front Range foothills.



🔥Please avoid any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire. #COwx https://t.co/GUq7ZEH2uO — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 31, 2023

A video posted by Mountain View Fire Rescue shows the conditions on North 63rd Street just north of Niwot Road.

The winds have arrived as predicted. This video was shot just north of Niwot Road along N 63rd and illustrates why there is a Red Flag Warning for eastern Boulder County and a burn ban for the county.



There was a small grass fire along Niwot Rd earlier. Crews got it out quickly pic.twitter.com/fAEic47Kui — Mountain View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) March 31, 2023

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for blowing dust. That is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday night.

