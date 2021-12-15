Damage reported as strong winds whip across Colorado

In one instance a downed power line sparked a fire in a treet near a home, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

COLORADO, USA — A powerful wind event that's hitting Colorado has already brought numerous trees and powerlines and the winds are expected to be at their peak through about 5 p.m. with gusts as strong as 80 to 100 mph along the Front Range.

In Denver, the fire department (DFD) said in a tweet that it's responding to calls across the city. DFD and Englewood police responded to a home at 4386 S. Sherman St. in Englewood after a large tree fell on a home. A large tree is also blocking South Lincoln Street near East Stanford Avenue according to Englewood Police (EPD).

EPD said in a tweet that West Dartmouth Avenue was closed at South Delaware Street due to an electric pole in the roadway.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is responding to numerous calls about trees and electrical lines down, according to their tweets. In one instance, in the 5000 block of S. Michigan Court in Littleton, a live power line was down across two backyards.

A tree was energized and smoldering and firefighters worked to extinguish burning vegetation from flying sparks in a neighboring yard. Xcel was able to de-energize the line which allowed firefighters to extinguish the burning apple tree.

WATCH: The video below shows power lines sparking and firefighters dousing a tree.

Power lines were snapped in southern Colorado near Fowler, according to our news partners at KRDO.

Anyone who sees a downed power line is reminded not to touch it and to call 911 instead.

In Arvada, strong winds brought down the city's Christmas tree which was on display in Olde Town Square, a tweet from the city says.

"It's going to take away from some of the ambiance but I know these business owners down here...we're all in the holiday spirit and so no, it's not going to dampen our holiday spirit," said Joe Hengstler, the executive director of Olde Town Arvada.

Teams were working to secure the area and residents are asked to use caution if in that area. A hut used for the Arvada Maker's Market was also blown over and damaged, according to the city

In Broomfield, a backyard trampoline flew into some power lines and got stuck there, according to North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR). No one was hurt, the agency said, but Xcel will have to cut power to the area so that it can be safely removed.

The wind took this trampoline right into some power lines in Broomfield. Fortunately no one was injured, but Xcel Energy will have to cut power to the lines before the trampoline can be safely rescued. It's going to be a busy day for the power companies. pic.twitter.com/OM0kWLND9M — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) December 15, 2021