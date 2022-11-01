'Sundogs' spotted across Colorado: Share your photos with 9NEWS

The bright patches of light aren't lens flares. "Sundogs" are a totally natural atmospheric phenomenon.

DENVER — Several 9NEWS viewers captured beautiful photos Thursday morning that look like a halo or mini rainbows around the sun.

An atmospheric phenomenon called sundogs, these are similar to a rainbow.

Both sundogs and rainbows are formed by moisture filtering sunlight. Sundogs occur when light refracts through ice crystals high in the atmosphere.

Those crystals are shaped like hexagonal prisms and float down to the ground horizontally. When sunlight enters the crystals, the light is bent and creates mini rainbows about 22 degrees on the left, right, or both sides of the sun.

Colors in a sundog usually go from red on the side nearest to the sun, shifting through orange out to blue on the outside of the sundog.

