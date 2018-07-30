KUSA — Twenty people were taken to a small hospital in Brush Sunday afternoon due to injuries they sustained during a storm the National Weather Service now confirms included multiple EF-2 tornadoes and large hail.

One of the patients was in critical condition and transferred to a larger facility than East Morgan County Hospital, Banner Health spokesperson Sara Quale said.

Our survey team looking at yesterday's storms around Brush found EF2 tornado damage in Brush. They're now investigating substantial tornado damage near Hillrose. Still working on rating that tornado and other details. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2018

Most of the injuries were bruises and cuts due to hail, according to Quale.

Quale said having 20 patients is “significant” given that East Morgan County Hospital only has 25 beds.

Power was briefly knocked out at the hospital but has since been restored.

One family shared graphic photos of the injuries they said they sustained due to the hailstorm.

Donald White said he and his family were driving through the Brush area after a family wedding and got caught in the storm.

Even though they pulled over, the hail broke through the windows and pelted them. White said his mother had to be hospitalized.

The confirmed tornado flipped over several planes, downed countless branches and damaged or destroyed multiple buildings – including a hangar at the airport in Brush.

PHOTOS: damage from possible Brush tornado

Four tornadoes touched down in northeastern Colorado on Sunday afternoon. Three were near Brush and one was in Weld County, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-2 tornado like the one in Brush has wind speeds between 111 and 135 miles per hour and creates “considerable damage.”

An EF-2 tornado also touched down near Hillrose and 10 miles southeast of Brush on Road K, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm survey update: At least 3 tornadoes in Morgan county yesterday:

EF2 tornado @ Brush Airport

EF2 tornado near Hillrose @ Roads W.5 & 33

At least one EF2 tornado about 10 miles SE of Brush on road K.

Extensive wind/hail damage Brush & Snyder.

More later this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Uo69QeZ1xp — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2018

