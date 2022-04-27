Enough already! It's Denver's windiest April since the 1980s

Data from DIA and Centennial Airport indicates this is Denver's windiest start to an April in at least 30 years.

DENVER — Enough with the wind already.

It's Denver's windiest start to an April since at least the late 1980s, based on average wind speed data from Denver International Airport and Centennial Airport.

This is thanks to a stagnant storm pattern that led to repeated rounds of gusty winds. Also, a stronger than usual jet stream has also contributed to the Front Range's exceptionally windy weather.

The average wind speed since April 1 at DIA has been about 13 mph, more than 2 mph higher than the average for that time period. At the Centennial Airport, the average wind speed is about 11.1 mph, the highest April-to-date wind recorded there since 1989.

April is, on average, Denver's (and most of Colorado's) windiest month of the year. That stagnant storm pattern, though, is keeping storms (and badly-needed moisture) off to our north, leaving Denver and Colorado mainly dry and windy.

If you're tired of the wind and ready for it to end, well, join the club. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has other ideas.

Thanks to a system passing by to our north and east, strong winds will impact parts of Colorado on Friday and Saturday, likely boosting our fire danger for Friday in particular.