KUSA - Thousands of people are without power as a blizzard slams into the state.

At least 500 outages affecting more than 128,000 Xcel Energy customers -- nearly 52,000 in Denver County and more than 45,000 in Adams County -- are being reported.

United Power in Brighton reports that they are experiencing widespread outages and downed powerlines; anyone and everyone who sees one should always treat a downed powerline as though it were live.

Blizzard warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. until midnight Wednesday for the Interstate 25 corridor.

A wind gust of more than 80 mph has already been recorded out near Denver International Airport.

Travel conditions are expected to be extremely difficult throughout the state. Colorado State Patrol has urged people not to drive, if possible.

