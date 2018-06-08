KUSA — Showers and thunderstorms developing along the foothills Tuesday afternoon will slowly push east onto the Front Range, through parts of Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley and Castle Rock after 3 p.m.

A weak upper air disturbance is bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms to the region. Chances for rain will be around until about 9 p.m. Tuesday night, however, there may be a few storms that last a little later near the Denver metro area.

Storms will initially build along the foothills and will push slowly east throughout Tuesday afternoon. Heavy rain will be the primary threat, but a couple of storms may briefly become severe before they collapse on the eastern plains.

Severe thunderstorms will contain hail that is one inch in diameter or larger, or wind gusts that are 58 mph or stronger. Conditions in eastern Colorado are not quite right to support the thunderstorms as they move east. Most storms are expected to fall apart before getting east of Limon.

Smoke and haze will continue across much of the state, even with the storms. This will help keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday will bring a better chance for severe weather to parts of Colorado as high temperatures soar back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

