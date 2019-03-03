KUSA - Sunday morning, the temperature at DIA dropped to -6 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, this is the coldest it has been in Denver anytime during March since 1960.

At 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the temperature in Centennial was still -4 and at Buckley Air Force base it was a freezing -6.

It didn't warm up much throughout the day. The high in Denver on Sunday was 6 degrees, reached just before noon.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday's frigid temperatures combined with winds of 10 to 15 mph will create dangerous overnight wind chill temperatures.

Some areas on the eastern plains could see readings down to -15 to -25 into Monday morning, the NWS says.

This led the NWS to issue a Wind Chill Advisory for northeast Colorado from 11 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday. They say in the conditions we are expecting, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin.

Even without windchill, overnight lows range from -1 in Denver to -11 in Holyoke and Julesburg, according to the NWS.

The record low at DIA for this March 4 is -3, set in 1978, so there is a chance we will break that overnight.

Fortunately, we are expecting a slow warm-up through the week with temperatures reaching the low 50s by Thursday.

