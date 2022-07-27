Drivers watch as tornado crosses I-70 in eastern Colorado

SEIBERT, Colo. — Drivers in eastern Colorado saw quite the sight during a round of severe weather Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple drivers and storm chasers captured video of a tornado crossing Interstate 70 near Seibert in Kit Carson County.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement Tuesday afternoon when conditions became favorable for landspout tornado development. A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties Tuesday.
NWS said Colorado will have another chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and a better chance this evening. The storms will move into Colorado's northeastern plains by early evening and the Front Range's Interstate 25 corridor during the mid to late evening.
An Ozone Action Day Alert is once again in effect for the urban front range corridor until 4 p.m. today.
