Drivers watch as tornado crosses I-70 in eastern Colorado

Storms brought a few Tornado Warnings in eastern Colorado Tuesday, mainly in Kit Carson County.

SEIBERT, Colo. — Drivers in eastern Colorado saw quite the sight during a round of severe weather Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple drivers and storm chasers captured video of a tornado crossing Interstate 70 near Seibert in Kit Carson County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement Tuesday afternoon when conditions became favorable for landspout tornado development. A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties Tuesday.

NWS said Colorado will have another chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and a better chance this evening. The storms will move into Colorado's northeastern plains by early evening and the Front Range's Interstate 25 corridor during the mid to late evening.

An Ozone Action Day Alert is once again in effect for the urban front range corridor until 4 p.m. today.

Tornado spotted earlier this evening off I-70 about 15-20 miles west of Burlington, Colorado - near Bethune & Stratton, CO!



Permission: Bumper Prather#COwx #Colorado #Tornado pic.twitter.com/BXonpDthNy — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) July 27, 2022

COLORADO MAGICCCCC!! Pictures from today's tornado near Stratton, CO.

What a freaking day!! 🌪🌪🌪🌪 @NWSGoodland @NWSBoulder

Video will be up later! pic.twitter.com/HCVQP2Mxmw — David BaxtΞ☈ 📸🎥🌪⛈ (@ColoradoWXNut) July 27, 2022

A boundary has formed in eastern Colorado that is conducive for Landspout Tornado development. #COwx #9wx #SpoutChase pic.twitter.com/AciqChcqD6 — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) July 26, 2022

Tornado on I-70 near KS/Colorado border! pic.twitter.com/5o14YV0MHh — Greg Peterson (@gregpeterson33) July 26, 2022

