Trail Ridge Road temporarily closing Friday night

U.S. Forest Service anticipates snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures above 11,000 feet.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be temporarily closing at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is closing the road due to forecasted weather above 11,000 feet that includes snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures.

Overnight closures will be at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side, according to USFS.

RMNP officials said road conditions will be evaluated early Saturday and closure locations might change. Closures could also occur earlier if conditions warrant.

For an updated recorded status line of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States. It climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

The road has few guardrails and no shoulders, and 11 miles of it are above 11,500 feet. In the winter, drifting snow, strong winds and below freezing temperatures create hazardous driving conditions.

In 2020, Trail Ridge Road closed for the winter season permanently on Nov. 17, and in 2019 the road was closed Oct. 31.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.