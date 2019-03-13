KUSA - Hundreds of businesses, schools, government offices and organizations closed Wednesday due to the blizzard — but there was one organization that stayed open: the U.S. Postal Service.

RELATED: Stay home: Extremely difficult travel reported throughout Colorado

RELATED: Here's how much snow has fallen during Wednesday's blizzard (so far)

Carriers are out making available deliveries and post offices are open with mail moving, according to USPS spokesperson Marcela Rivera.

The blizzard brought strong winds and snow to the Front Range Wednesday, including hurricane-force winds at DIA and the lowest pressure ever recorded in Pueblo. Roads closed, and all six runways at DIA were shut down.

RELATED: LIVE RADAR | Blizzard warnings today, snow ends tonight

"Customers are counting on us, and we have very resilient and proud employees," Rivera said. "This storm is strong, but not debilitating to our service."

Rivera said the USPS makes adjustments to ensure deliveries in adverse weather, including:

Placing chains on vehicle tires.

Providing carriers cleats, hand warmers and boots to wear over their shoes.

Rivera said USPS will continue to monitor weather conditions and its impact to employees.

"Any changes to delivery, we’ll be sure to let [customers] know ASAP," she said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS