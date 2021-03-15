WATCH: Videos show Coloradans enjoying the fresh snow

From skiing in the streets to pets playing in the fresh powder, here’s a look at Coloradans enjoying the snow left behind from our weekend storm.

COLORADO, USA — A massive blizzard that hit the state over the weekend has come and gone. What's left behind is more than a foot of wet, heavy snow in some parts of Denver and along the Front Range.

9NEWS viewers sent in videos of them enjoying the impressive accumulations throughout the Denver metro area.

You can send your videos our way by using the "Near Me" section of the 9NEWS app or by texting them to 303-871-1491

Here’s a roundup of some of the snowy scenes.

Skijoring on Tennnyson

Front yard luge in Littleton

Snow mobiles on empty Denver streets

Snow coaster in Milliken

Backyard race track for Douglas

Blizzard time-lapse

Golfing in the snow with dogs

Rosie loves the snow

Cheesman Park skiers

Marty running in slow motion in the snow

Group of 4 dogs love the recent snow