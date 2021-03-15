WATCH: Videos show Coloradans enjoying the fresh snow

COLORADO, USA — A massive blizzard that hit the state over the weekend has come and gone. What's left behind is more than a foot of wet, heavy snow in some parts of Denver and along the Front Range.
9NEWS viewers sent in videos of them enjoying the impressive accumulations throughout the Denver metro area.
Here’s a roundup of some of the snowy scenes.
Skijoring on Tennnyson
Front yard luge in Littleton
Snow mobiles on empty Denver streets
Snow coaster in Milliken
Backyard race track for Douglas
Blizzard time-lapse
Golfing in the snow with dogs
Rosie loves the snow
Cheesman Park skiers
Marty running in slow motion in the snow
Group of 4 dogs love the recent snow
