Waste Management residential customers won't get service in Denver this week

The company said it is unsafe for its teams and the community to have collection trucks on the roads and in alleys.

DENVER — Waste Management of Colorado said its trash and recycling collection trucks will not be servicing residential customers in the Denver metro area this week.

Road conditions have made it unsafe for crews and the local community to have collection trucks on the roads and in alleys, Waste Management said on Wednesday.

The company said it plans to resume servicing Denver area residential customers next week on their regular schedule and will pick up extra trash bags at no additional charge.

Waste Management customers can also bring trash and recycling to one of three locations, where special dumpsters are available for free disposal through Sunday, March 21:

South Denver 2400 West Union Ave. Englewood, 80110

North Denver 7780 E. 96th Ave. Henderson, 80640

DADS Landfill 3500 S. Gun Club Rd. Aurora, 80018



Waste Management said its Colorado customers can check their accounts at wm.com for service updates.







The winter storm that brought heavy, wet snow to Denver and the Front Range last Saturday into Sunday was the fourth largest snowstorm on record in Denver since 1881. More than 27 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA) by early Monday, making the storm the second-largest snowstorm ever in the city during the month of March.

Before this March blizzard, Denver's fourth-largest snowstorm on record was on Christmas Eve of 1982 when 23.8 inches of snow fell.

The heavy snow and high winds closed all of the runways and airline operations at the DIA Sunday into Monday as crews worked to clear snow and de-ice runways.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN