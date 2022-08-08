Severe weather closes several rides at Water World

Some Water World attractions will be closed or delayed on Monday while repairs take place.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Colorado's largest water park is cleaning up Monday after heavy rains hit the park Sunday night.

Water World said that because of the severe weather and rainfall, several of its attractions are closed on Monday.

The park announced that Thunder Bay, Lost River of the Pharaohs, Warp Speed, and Zoomerang are closed. Parts of Calypso Cove, Lazy River, and parts of River Country will also be closed or delayed.

"We appreciate your understanding, and our teams are working hard to restore these attractions," Water World said on its website.

Water World also said ticket sales for Monday, Aug. 8, are sold out.

The storms that hit the Denver metro area Sunday night caused street flooding and prompted the rescue of at least 29 people from their vehicles.

The most rain reported in the past 24 hours – 2.5 inches – fell in the area of West 104th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster, and more than 20 locations reported more than an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash floods and debris flows were reported not only in the Denver metro area, but also in Florence, Penrose, Walsenburg, Divide, Pueblo West, Vallecito and Poncha Pass.

