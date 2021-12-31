New Year's Eve snow, cold set to impact the Denver area

Temperatures tumble into the single digits tonight. If you don't have power, you have to find a warm place to stay.

DENVER — After Thursday's devastating wildfire, snow and colder temperatures are finally here. That'll help firefighters with any leftover smoldering and embers, but it could make travel slippery as the afternoon turns to night.

Additionally, dangerously cold temperatures will move in overnight, dropping the mercury down into the single digits for most by New Year's morning.

Snowfall totals will range from 3 to 6 inches for most, though the foothills (including Boulder) and the Palmer Divide could end up with closer to 8 or 9 inches by the time the snow ends mid-morning on Saturday.

Most of the snow moves in this afternoon, but snow could be falling before then. With temperatures mostly above freezing, though, it'll take a little while for the snow to stick. Metro area roads should mostly be OK through the afternoon, but conditions will likely deteriorate quickly after dark tonight

Here's a running blog of weather-related impacts.

1:00 p.m.

A few flakes are moving their way into the Palmer Divide and the south side of the metro area.

Again, it likely won't accumulate for most until 4 or 5 p.m.

11:45 a.m.

There's a narrow band of moderate-to-heavy snow moving through parts of the northern metro area, leading to minor accumulations.

Remember: Bridges and overpasses freeze over first. While it's too warm for snow to accumulate on most road surfaces, bridges and overpasses could be slick. Take extra care on those.

The main round of snow moves into most of the metro area later this afternoon.

[11:00 AM 12/31] Radar shows a narrow band of heavy snow stretching from Broomfield to Greeley and northeastern Weld county. Light accumulations are possible with this nearly stationary band into the early afternoon. Main round of snow arrives late this afternoon/early eve. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MtpKFyiA7Q — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 31, 2021

11:30 a.m.

An earlier accident on C-470 westbound at mile marker 5.5 (Lakewood) has been cleared.

C-470 westbound: Left lane closed.

Updated Today at 10:52 AM MST by @ColoradoDOT

Between US 285 and CO 8 (Lakewood) at Mile Point 5.5. The left lane is closed due to a stalled vehicle expect delays. pic.twitter.com/QPjKSPGltP — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 31, 2021