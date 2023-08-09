Hot days ahead, but big changes coming to Colorado

It's going to be another hot weekend in Colorado, but big changes are on the way.

DENVER — If you're looking for autumn-like weather to arrive in Colorado, you won't have to wait long.

After a hot Friday and Saturday, a cool front will bring some relief to Colorado on Sunday.

Denver's high temperature on Friday will spike to near 90 once again, though this time with a bit more of a breeze and some morning wildfire smoke. Some wildfire smoke will be visible, especially the further east you go across the state. Air quality alerts are up through this morning on the Eastern Plains.

Saturday will be similar, but with a bit more afternoon cloud cover, we'll probably top out in the upper 80s.

There's a slight chance for a Front Range shower or storm Saturday, but a better chance the further east you go. If you're heading to Folsom Field for the Colorado Buffaloes' football game on Saturday, bring your sunscreen.

A powerful cold front swings through Colorado on Sunday morning, and that'll drop temperatures quickly for Sunday.

Highs will only be in the mid-70s, and there's a decent chance for some afternoon showers and storms on Sunday. Keep that in mind if you're heading to the Denver Broncos' opener at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Meanwhile, it gets only cooler for Monday, with highs that might stay stuck in the 60s. We'll have more showers and storms around, and they'll linger into Tuesday. Much of eastern Colorado should get a good soaking from this next storm, with a widespread 1/2 inch or more of rain possible between Sunday and Tuesday.

It'll gradually dry and warm up next week, with highs mostly in the 70s. It's a forecast with a little something for everyone.

