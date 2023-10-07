Will thunderstorms interrupt the Taylor Swift concerts in Denver?

A chance for storms is in play for both Friday and Saturday, but at this point, storm chances look relatively low.

DENVER — We're sure hoping that no midnight rain will spoil an otherwise enchanted evening on Friday and Saturday at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts in Denver.

While there's a chance for thunderstorms both days at the outdoor concert at Empower Field at Mile High, it appears the chances for storms, at this point, are relatively low for both days.

That said, it looks like there may be a slightly higher storm chance on Saturday as opposed to Friday. At this point, it appears that there's a roughly 30% chance for a storm on Saturday night, and about a 20% chance for a storm on Friday night. Both of those numbers may adjust as the week wears on.

The majority of the storms will be north and east of Denver, but particularly on Saturday, a weak system may push enough energy into the Front Range that isolated storms will be possible.

Though it's still far enough out that plenty of forecast changes remain possible, it seems likely that severe weather won't be of especially high concern. Any storm that moves through would likely be brief, and a washout doesn't appear likely either day.

Temperatures, meanwhile, should be plenty comfortable for the concert both days, with a cold front on Thursday knocking back temperatures into the 80s for highs on Friday and Saturday after a scorching week. Highs in the days leading up to the concert will easily top 90 degrees.

You might even need a cardigan at the end of the show, with temperatures perhaps dropping into the upper 50s by the time the concert wraps up both nights.