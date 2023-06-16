Severe storms hitting Front Range on Friday

The heaviest totals are likely over the Palmer Divide area with repeated rounds of showers and storms.

DENVER — Another round of severe weather is expected to impact Colorado on Friday.

The Denver metro area, Front Range and the eastern Colorado plains are likely to see showers and storms on Friday with heavy rain.

Some of the thunderstorms could produce very heavy rain Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The heaviest rain is predicted to fall in the Palmer Divide area and adjacent plains, but the Denver area also falls in the threat area. Some areas of the Palmer Divide could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Large hail could fall in the severe storms in areas south of Limon and Kiowa.

Because Colorado's ground is already saturated, the rain may lead to flash flooding in creeks, streams, rivers and roadways.

The NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 9 p.m. for parts of the Front Range and eastern plains south of the Denver metro area, including Colorado Sprigs.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch from noon to 11 p.m. Friday for portions of Cheyenne, El Paso, Elbert, Douglas, Kit Carson, Larimer, Boulder, Lincoln, Adams, Denver, Arapahoe and Broomfield counties because flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

More unsettled weather in Colorado is predicted for Saturday, with scattered showers and storms and again cooler temperatures.

A high pressure ridge will build into Colorado on Sunday bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures with a lack of any showers or storms and even clouds. As this ridge holds, Colorado will see little change in the forecast of sunny, drier and warmer weather into next week.

⛈️Here's a quick look at potential rainfall amounts for today and tonight. Heaviest totals likely over the Palmer Divide area with repeated rounds of showers and storms. Average amounts here, so locally higher/lower expected due to storms. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LO3sY3V0yM — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 16, 2023

⚠️Flash Flood Watch⚠️



Numerous showers and storms, some with very heavy rain, will develop this afternoon and continue into early evening. A couple severe storms with large hail south of Limon-Kiowa. Be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued. #COwx pic.twitter.com/qzZ5eX69hm — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 16, 2023

