We're getting glimpses of spring - of 50-degree, sunny days. But we live in Colorado. And for Coloradans... winter isn’t done with us yet. From the frigid temperatures to the Interstate 70 avalanches, our state has been hit hard with cold, wintry weather this past weekend.

9NEWS has been tracking snowfall totals every winter storm so far this season, and this one looks to be one of the worst we've had so far. Mount Audubon nearly hit 3 feet of snow!

Denver and the surrounding areas had snowfall all under a foot. The mountain areas weren't so lucky, as two avalanches were triggered between Copper Mountain and Frisco. Interstate 70 was shut down for several hours after the slides but no injuries were reported.

All below totals are courtesy the National Weather Service. If you don't see your total below - head to the link! I'd recommend using a search function to find the specific town you want to know the snow totals for, but if you're into general snow data, scroll away:

Mount Audubon | 35 in.

Mount Zirkel | 32.5 in.

Wolf Creek Pass | 30 in.

Monarch Pass | 30 in.

Longs Peak | 27.5 in.

Loveland Pass | 27.5 in.

Blue River | 27.5 in.

Silverthorne | 26.4 in.

Frisco | 25.4 in.

Leadville | 19.5 in.

Estes Park | 17.1 in.

Ouray | 10 in.

Colorado Springs | 9.5 in.

Fort Collins | 8.6 in.

Castle Rock | 2.8 in.

Denver | 3.8 in.

Denver International Airport | 4.3 in.

Aurora | 5.2 in.

Longmont | 6.6 in.

Boulder | 6 in.

Greeley | 5.5 in.

Pueblo | 3.5 in.

Golden | 4.2 in.

Lakewood | 5 in.

Arvada | 4.4 in.

Wheat Ridge 3.6 in.

Lone Tree | 3.4 in.

Littleton | 4.4 in.

Centennial | 5 in.

Thornton | 4.5 in.

Westminster | 4 in.

Broomfield | 4.6 in.

Brighton | 4 in.

Louisville | 4.9 in.

Erie | 5.5 in.

Loveland | 7 in.

Windsor | 6.1 in.



Aspen 5.7 in.

Vail | 12 in.

Montrose | 3.5 in.

Pagosa Springs | 1 in.



This data is from the last 48 hours. Not everyone experienced heavy snowfall, as the Western Slope was not impacted as heavily as the Denver metro area.

If you're seeing something different on the ground in front of your house than the totals listed here, shoot me an email! If you include a photo for proof I will even add it into the viewer list (which is nonexistent right now). You can also send us your snow totals on Twitter and Facebook.

