Possible microbust hit Weld County overnight

Schools in Keenesburg are closed Friday due to ongoing power outages.

KEENESBURG, Colo. — A powerful storm went through parts of Weld County early Friday morning prompting power outages and damage in the Hudson and Keenesburg areas.

The Hudson Fire Protection District (HFPD) described the storm that came through around 3:30 a.m. Friday as a microburst.

The agency responded to several crashes on Interstate 76, one of them near the Kersey exit and another near Lochbuie, but said no one was hurt in any of the crashes.

HFPD was not aware of any structural damage in their district but said it was possible that some people might not have noticed the damage because of when the storm came through.

There's no school Friday at Hoff Elementary, Weld Central Middle School and Weld Central High School in the Weld RE3J school district due to "storm damage and an ongoing power outage," a Facebook post from the Weld Central Middle School says.

The district said there was no damage at the middle and high schools. The elementary school sustained some water damage. They anticipate school will be back in session Monday.

All of those schools are in Keenesburg. Other district schools, including Hudson Elementary, Lochbuie Elementary, Meadow Ridge Elementary, and Cardinal Community Academy will operate on a normal schedule.

9NEWS viewer Scott Duncan reported strong winds and hail around 3 a.m. He shared some photos of hail that covered the ground like snow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.