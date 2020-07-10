Snow Blog: Pattern change will bring mountain snow, some down low too

Computer modeling shows two storm systems that will impact Colorado over the next week.

DENVER — The state of Colorado as a whole, is having the second driest year on record through mid-October. Mountain snowpack is low, even at October standards, and Denver has only had 1 inch of snow so far.

With La Niña patterns, it is often not until the middle of December that the state starts to get regular or decent snow, but we could certainly use some moisture now.

There are a few prospects for some snow showing in the long range computer modeling.

OCTOBER 22-23

The next system that will bring some snow to Colorado moves in on Thursday night. Sorry to say it does not look like much.

The origin of this system is pretty dry and the bulk of the storm will miss Colorado well to the north. It will push a cold front into the state though. That will produce a light dusting of snow in the high country. So far it looks like less than 2 inches at most.

There should also be a chance for some snow showers down at the lower elevations too on Thursday evening. So far the models don't quite show enough for any accumulation.

OCTOBER 24-25

Another storm system moves in on the weekend. This one looks like a more substantial hit than the previous system, but still not too impressive, especially at the lower elevations.

So far the models show the snow starting in northern Colorado after sunset on Saturday. About 4-8 inches have been showing in the latest modeling, with about 2-4 inches in some of the mountain towns.

It's still too early to tell if the snow will be hard enough at the lower elevations to get accumulation, but the models have been showing about 1 inch in most of the Denver metro area by Sunday at noon.

OCTOBER 25-26

Another system is being shown moving in right on the heels of the weekend storm. This one looks to be a southern storm track in the latest models.

If this verifies, southern Colorado will also have an opportunity to get some moisture on Sunday night into Monday. This solution has been indicated for a couple days now

