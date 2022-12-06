Here's why the area around Denver International Airport gets so many tornadoes

Sunday's tornado marked the 26th tornado to touch down in or around DIA since 1975, and there are a few reasons why the airport is so tornado prone.

DENVER — It happened again on Sunday.

An out-of-the-blue tornado touched just to the north of Denver International Airport (DIA) on Sunday afternoon. While it didn't lead to any known damage or injuries, it did set off a brief period of chaos for travelers inside the airport who had to scramble for shelter as tornado sirens rang out.

The tornado lasted only a few minutes before dissipating, and it didn't get that close to the airport.

But, Sunday's tornado was just the latest for what just might be America's most tornado-prone major airport.

Based on statistics and data from the Tornado History Project, DIA has seen 26 tornadoes on or within five miles of the airport since 1975, including Sunday's. That's likely the most for any major American airport in that timespan.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has seen 19 tornadoes in that same timeframe, ahead of Oklahoma City (15), Tulsa (8), and Wichita (8), among others.

DIA sits, of course, on the east side of the metro area, about 25 miles northeast of Downtown Denver. That puts DIA in an exceptionally tornado-prone area, due to converging winds from the so-called Denver Cyclone.

Southeasterly winds often meet westerly winds around the airport, creating a natural area of spin on the east of the metro area. This is known as the Denver Cyclone, or more specifically, the Denver Convergence Vorticity Zone.

But if DIA's propensity for tornadoes makes you nervous, it shouldn't. For starters, it's still very rare to get a tornado at or near the airport, even if it's more likely than at other major American airports.

Also, the types of tornadoes that tend to impact the area are known as landspout tornadoes. They're usually weaker and shorter-lived than regular tornadoes, and no tornado at or near DIA has caused an injury or fatality since the airport opened in 1995.

That's not to say discount any tornado – a tornado is still a tornado, after all – but DIA's tornadoes are far less likely to cause serious damage or injury than 'regular' tornadoes.

In the meantime, you can just add DIA's apparent tornado magnetism to the lengthy list of DIA-related conspiracy theories.