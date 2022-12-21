Will this be one of Denver's top temperature drops of all time?

Denver's temperature drop on Wednesday will likely rival one- and two-day all-time records.

DENVER — Sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild temperature swings. But the powerful cold front moving through on Wednesday could lead to some of Denver's top one or two-day temperature drops on record.

Denver hit a high of 51° on Wednesday afternoon, just before a powerful cold front was set to blast through the city.

Temperatures will likely drop below zero by 8 or 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and we could be as cold as -10° to perhaps -15° by midnight.

So how does that stack up historically?

Denver's largest one-day (within the same day) temperature drop is a 66° fall back on Jan. 25, 1872. That's according to data from the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

Denver's largest two-day temperature drop on record was a 76° fall back on Dec. 14, 2008. That would mean Denver's temperature would have to fall all the way down to -24° on Thursday. While not entirely out of the realm of possibility, that appears to be out of reach as well.

While both of those individual records seem a bit out of reach, there's a good chance that Wednesday night's temperature fall will rank among the city's top-five temperature drops on record.

In order for Denver to see a top-five largest same-day temperature swing on record, the city's thermometer (as officially measured at Denver International Airport) needs to fall by at least 60° by midnight, so it'd need a low of -9° or lower. That seems realistic.

And in order for it to be a top-five largest two-day temperature swing on record, temperatures must fall by 70° from Wednesday to Thursday. That means Denver needs to drop to -19° or lower.

That also seems within the realm of possibility.

No matter how you stack it up, though, Thursday will be one of Denver's coldest days in the last 30 or more years, with a good chance that it'll end up as the coldest day in terms of temperature and wind chill since 1990.