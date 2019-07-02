LIMON, Colo. — Flurries are expected over the eastern portion of Colorado as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in place over the plains counties until about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills on the plains ranged from 15 to 30 degrees below zero - an absolutely frigid cold snap that's left black ice on some roads around Limon and in other portions of the Eastern Plains - please drive slowly and safely!

Light snow is also expected in the mountains bringing another 1 to 3 inches for the folks high above the plains.

Moving past the wind chill, Colorado will see a slight gradual warming trend moving through Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will return to the mean around Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

However, a weather disturbance is expected over the state Saturday night, meaning light snow showers for the mountains and even some on the plains, the NWS said. After that, temperatures will turn cold again.

Monday is another day to watch - with a stronger disturbance hitting near the end of the weekend, bringing with it moderate snowfall, gusty winds, blowing snow and - you guessed it - poor travel conditions in the mountains. The National Weather Service suspects the low country will be spared from the trouble. Follow the 9NEWS forecast for any changes to this track.

