Travelers should be alert for dangerous wind gusts across Colorado

DENVER — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for half of Colorado as high winds will make fire conditions dangerous Tuesday.
Strong northwest winds, low humidity and dry fuels will increase the potential for rapid fire spread on Colorado's plains and Front Range foothills Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS said many areas will see sustained winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. A Red Flag Warning is out for potions of the eastern plains from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
A High Wind Watch or Warning is out for portions of the eastern plains including the greater Denver metro area until 9 p.m. Tuesday. The most critical conditions are expected from Weld County, southeastward into Morgan, Logan and Washington counties.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for potions of the northern and central mountains until midnight Tuesday and a Wind Advisory is out for northwestern Colorado from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
