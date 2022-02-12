Strong winds shake Colorado with gusts up to 75 mph

Precautions should be taken to secure loose decorations and commercial truckers need to prepare for hazardous road conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Strong, gusty winds will impact Colorado through late Friday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning for most of eastern Colorado through 5 p.m. Friday.

The foothills will see west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The plains will be impacted on Friday by northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

NWS said precautions should be taken to secure Christmas decorations and loose items during the high winds.

High-profile vehicles should also take precautions when traveling. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said commercial truckers need to prepare for hazardous road conditions.

CDOT is staging maintenance personnel and equipment along the Interstate 25 corridor, anticipating the need for highway safety closures, and to assist with clearing blown-over vehicles.

Much of western Colorado is also under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory as a new round of winter-like weather impacts the region through Friday night.

Parts of the mountains could see snow accumulations of five to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible and winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said mountain commuters should plan for slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will also reduce visibility.

The snow will clear for the weekend ahead of the next chance for snow in the high country Saturday night into Sunday.

Monday could see some of that snow pushing onto the plains but amounts should stay relatively light.

Remember to secure loose objects! Its already gusty out there for parts of the foothills. #COwx pic.twitter.com/1iGrL9HVpx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 2, 2022

❄️Winter weather begins in the mountains tonight - Friday evening.

🍃Gusty winds arrive tonight - late Friday evening for most of the region. Secure holiday decor! #COwx

🧐We can't give all the details in one tweet so check out our packet for more info: https://t.co/6Jl2c5q0DN pic.twitter.com/T1dx2SiKTy — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 2, 2022

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.