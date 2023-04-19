Gusty winds force ground stop at DIA

Winds gusted up near 60 mph at Denver International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a ground stop.

DENVER — Strong winds forced a ground stop at Denver International Airport (DIA) earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

All inbound flights were held at their origins between about 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. Even after the ground stop was lifted, delays at Denver International Airport were likely to continue over the next few hours.

About three-quarters of flights in and out of DIA were either cancelled or delayed, according to FlightAware. FlightAware said there were 146 flights delayed or canceled between 2 and 6 p.m., by far the most of any major American airport over that timeframe.

On top of that, at least 15 flights bound for DIA were diverted to different airports, also based on FlightAware data.

Denver International Airport's official weather observation site recorded a wind gust of 58 mph at 3:33 p.m., likely prompting the ground stop. Gusts were regularly topping 40 mph, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

There were also several pilot reports of moderate turbulence for flights around the airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The strong winds were caused by passing showers evaporating into drier air, creating strong downdrafts and locally higher wind gusts. While winds will continue to gust above 30 mph through the evening, the strongest gusts will probably dissipate by 6 or 7 p.m.

A passing cold front and a developing area of low pressure caused the showers on Wednesday afternoon, along with some mountain snowfall.

Rain and snow could keep things messy at the airport for the rest of the night. Be sure to check your flight status before you head to the airport.