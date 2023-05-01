3 Colorado airports land on list of worst for winter travel

Winter weather can wreak havoc on travel plans, but 3 Colorado airports rank among the worst in a new report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is the second-worst major airport when it comes to disrupted winter flights, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The report from Hopper says 13.6% of winter-season flights at DIA are disrupted by delays and cancellations.

Boston Logan Airport (BOS) is No. 1 on the list of major airports, according to the report, with 14.2% of flights disrupted.

Hopper also ranked the worst winter airports overall (including ski destinations) for delays and cancellations.

Pitkin County Airport in Aspen topped the list with 34.8% of winter flights disrupted, followed by Eagle County Regional Airport (Vail) at 22%.

Worst major airports for delays & cancellations during winter

Boston Logan Airport - 14.2% of flights disrupted Denver International Airport - 13.6% of flights disrupted Hopkins International Airport - 13.1% of flights disrupted Bradley International Airport - 12.6% of flights disrupted Louisville International Airport-Standiford Field - 12.4% of flights disrupted

Worst winter airports for delays & cancellations

Pitkin County Airport, Aspen - 34.8% of flights disrupted Eagle County Regional Airport, Vail/Eagle - 22% of flights disrupted Hector International Airport, Fargo - 21.3% of flights disrupted Jackson Hole Airport, Wyoming - 17.3% of flights disrupted Burlington International Airport, Vermont - 15.8% of flights disrupted

Tips for preparing for delays and cancellations in winter

Fly first thing in the morning. Give yourself a buffer day. Protect your trip. Always know what options you have available. Sign up for alerts & check flight status before you go to the airport.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.