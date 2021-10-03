Sledding, science and streaming. Things to do with kids during a snow storm

A big winter storm is moving into Colorado and Denver this weekend, with a growing Denver snow prediction.

DENVER — Stock up on hot cocoa and marshmallows, we are expecting a lot of snow in the next few days. Some parents may not be as concerned with the weather as they are on keeping kids entertained during this weekend's storm.

> The video above is of a chicken named Teddy Nugget enjoying a snowy day in western Massachusetts on a bright yellow sled.

Sledding

A popular activity when the snow starts to pile up is sledding. Whether you tube, disk or old-school toboggan, sledding can provide hours of fun. Be sure to travel carefully to your local hill and remember to dress appropriately, we are expecting a lot of snow after all.

Do some science

What if you are done sledding for the day, or you and your kids don't like the cold weather? Don't worry, 9NEWS Science Expert Steve Spangler has some easy science experiments that can be done at home. Here are 9 easy science experiments to do with kids.

Make some delicious treats

Who doesn't like a warm sweet treat on a cold day? This weekend could be the perfect time to bake some cookies. Using cookie dough from the store or making your own depends on your comfort level. If you are feeling adventurous, you can try this recipe for gingerbread cookies.

Ice cream may not be the first thing you think of when the weather turns cold. However, snow can be used to quickly make this delicious frozen treat.

Stream a movie

Maybe the family is more interested in wrapping up with a blanket and watching a movie together. Fire up your streaming service of choice and get the popcorn ready. There are many family-friendly options to watch together as you wait out the storm.

If you are looking for something new to watch with the kids, Disney's "Reya and the Last Dragon" hit theaters on March 5. That movie is also available on the Disney+ streaming service.

Board games

There are many tabletop games to enjoy when you don't feel like braving the outdoors. "Uno" is a great game to play with kids, or if you are still working on counting with your children, you can pull out "Candy Land" or "Chutes and Ladders."