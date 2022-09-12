Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow

The exact track of the storm will determine who will see a lot of snow and wind, and who will not.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon.

Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm.

What we know

A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado on Monday. This is a big storm, and one that looks likely to produce severe and nasty weather for a large swath of the country next week.

It's also going to produce a ton of snow and wind...for somebody. The exact track of the storm will determine whether or not Colorado is part of that somebody category, or whether we 'just' get sideswiped with a bit of snow, wind and colder temperatures.

It looks increasingly likely that parts of northeastern Colorado will get blizzard-like conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.

A blizzard means that travel will be really difficult because of a combination of snow and wind. In order to officially have a blizzard, you need three or more hours of sustained winds at or above 35 mph, falling or blowing snow, and visibility at or under a quarter-mile.

Areas from Fort Morgan and Limon on east look the most likely to experience blizzard conditions, mainly on Tuesday. That'll probably disrupt travel on I-70 and I-76.

It'll turn much colder next week across Colorado, including Denver, during and behind this storm. Highs will struggle to get into the 30s for most of next week, with lows in the teens in Denver.

At least some snow looks likely for the Denver area. However, snowfall totals will depend on the storm's exact track.

What we don't know

If the center of the storm moves over central or northern Colorado, Denver and the Front Range will probably miss out on higher snowfall totals.

That's because we usually want to see an area of low pressure over southeastern Colorado (or northeastern New Mexico) for ideal upslope conditions. If the storm moves over central or northeastern Colorado, our main wind direction will be out of the north or northwest, which is a downsloping (or drying and warming) wind.

The Front Range will probably miss out on higher snowfall totals because this storm would need to be centered over southeastern Colorado (and slow down a bit) for significant (6"+) totals. That's far from impossible, but as of Friday afternoon, it doesn't look likely.

Our current hunch is a middling event that leads to a few inches of windy snow for the Denver area, mostly on Monday night and Tuesday morning. But that could change. Stay tuned!

Stay with 9NEWS as the storm approaches for the latest on this storm.