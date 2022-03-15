Winter Storm Watches in place for parts of Denver area for Wednesday

It was 70 degrees in Denver on Tuesday, which, of course, means that snow is just around the corner.

DENVER — Stop us if you've heard this before: it's going to snow again in Denver.

After nearly 40 inches of year-to-date snowfall, a round of heavy, wet snow looks to disrupt the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes around the Denver area. The highest impacts look to be in the foothills west of Denver and along the Palmer Divide, where as much as 10 inches of snow could fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Overall, though, most of the Denver area should wind up with 2-5 inches of snow from this storm. Higher totals will take place on the south and west sides of the metro area, while lower amounts will generally fall along and north of I-70 in Denver, east of the foothills.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the foothills west of Denver and the Palmer Divide from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

As a storm system moves in from the west, it'll start as rain in the Denver area early-to-mid Wednesday afternoon. Around sunset on Wednesday evening, though, the rain will transition over to snow.

That could affect the end of the evening commute, especially in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide, where the flip to snow will take place first.

The snow will likely be at its heaviest after dark on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

Driving conditions on I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs and I-70 and Highway 285 from the foothills and points west will be difficult after sunset on Wednesday.

There could be a lot of ice on both Thursday morning and again on Thursday evening, thanks to melted snow and/or rain that re-freezes. Watch for icy roadways around the Denver area on Thursday and perhaps again on Friday morning.