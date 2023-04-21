Winter weather returns to Denver area Friday after nearly snow-less April

After a nearly snow-less April, the Front Range will get some snow by Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Another round of snow is on the way Friday and chilly temperatures will stick around Colorado for the foreseeable future.

The Denver metro area will probably see a little sunshine Friday before clouds move back in around noon. Temperatures stay chilly Friday, with highs in the lower 50s along with another afternoon of gusty winds.

We'll watch for mountain snow showers to move into Colorado's western slope and high country midday Friday, then push into the Front Range late Friday night, dropping some slushy snow across Denver and the rest of the urban corridor.

The Denver metro area can expect 1-3 inches of snow accumulation, with the potential for 2-5 inches in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide. Locally heavier bands will dictate who gets those higher end totals as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops and Front Range mountains and central mountains from 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. These areas could see 6-12 inches of snowfall, with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Watch for blowing snow to create reduced visibility.

Storm moves in Friday night 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Colorado will stay chilly and unsettled with lingering morning flurries Saturday. Clouds stick around most of the day on Saturday, with the potential for a flurry or two during the afternoon. Temperatures will be well below average, with highs only in the mid-40s.

As this system moves out, we'll see a bit more sunshine and slightly warmer (but still below-average) temperatures Sunday afternoon.

There's the potential for some significant (and very beneficial!) rain across eastern Colorado for Tuesday and Wednesday, though the exact track of an area of low pressure will determine how much rain we may actually get.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.