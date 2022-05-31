LIVE RADAR: Colorado mountains to get winter-like blast of snow

The calendar may be flipping over to June, but several inches of snow are coming to Colorado's High Country.

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — The calendar may be flipping over to June, but it feels like winter in parts of Colorado.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 3 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for parts of western Colorado including Grand, Jackson, Larimer, Boulder, Clear Creek, and Summit counties.

NWS said the cold-weather system could bring four to 12 inches of snow. Snow levels are expected between 8,000 feet and 8,500 feet overnight.

The majority of accumulation will be above 10,000 feet, according to the NWS, and the Alpine Visitor Center at Rocky Mountain National Park could see up to 8 inches of snow.

Roads are likely to become slick and hazardous, especially late Tuesday evening and early overnight. NWS said commuters in Colorado's mountains should slow down and use caution while traveling.

While Colorado's mountains see snow, much of the Interstate 25 corridor and plains of northeast Colorado will see a beneficial rainfall late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. NWS said many areas could get at least a half-inch, with some heavier bands dropping more than one inch of water.

