COLORADO, USA — It's been nearly a week since the Front Range and Colorado's Eastern Plains were slammed with a blizzard.

The blizzard was a "bomb cyclone" -- a scientific term that describes a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies and creates a barometric pressure drop by 24 millibars in 24 hours. It brought snow and strong wind gusts, impacting travel both on the roads and in the air.

The winds brought trees down, damaged power lines and left cars and trucks stranded along major highways and roads.

9NEWS has received several questions relating to the aftermath and who is responsible for cleaning up those stranded vehicles. (and paying for it).

Below, Colorado State Trooper Gary Cutler and Insurance Expert Carole Walker answer a few of the most common:

What happens to abandoned cars that were stranded on roads?

Cutler: "You are ultimately responsible for your vehicle. And that means if you have to stop on the side of the road or in a lane of traffic or anything like that and you aren't able to move that, then it becomes the responsibility of the state patrol or Department of Transportation to go ahead and move that."

If authorities decide cars need to be towed, who pays?

Cutler: If a car is on the side of a state highway, CSP gives people 48 hours to move it "and it is the responsibility of the person that was driving the vehicle that they're gonna be responsible financially for it if it had to be removed after the time frame."

Who pays if a tree fell on a car?

Walker: If you have comprehensive coverage, your car insurance would pay, but if not, you might be out of luck. If the tree was on someone else's property, the owners "are not liable unless you can prove they were negligent."