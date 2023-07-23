Wind causes ground stop at DIA, damage in Denver neighborhood Sunday afternoon

The owner of Waldschänke Ciders and Coffee said his business has roof damage, and some cars in the parking lot were also damaged.

DENVER — Scaffolding from a building under construction fell onto a cidery and coffee shop Sunday afternoon as strong winds hit the Denver area.

The Denver Fire Department responded to the scaffolding collapse at a building under construction in the area of 41st Avenue and Jason Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood. A caller reported strong winds in the area at the time, DFD said. No injuries were reported.

Some of the scaffolding fell onto Waldschänke Ciders and Coffee next door.

"It was kicking up all the dust and everybody ran inside from the patio, and fortunately about 10 seconds later it came down," Waldschänke owner John Dufresne said.

He said the business has roof damage, and some cars in the parking area were also damaged. He hopes to have the business cleaned up and open again within a few days.

A wind gust of 66 mph was reported around 4:30 p.m. at a weather station in the area of Interstate 70 and Pecos Street, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind also damaged trees in the neighborhood.

As of 6:30 p.m., Xcel Energy reported about 800 customers without power in the Denver area, mostly west of Interstate 25. As of 9:45 p.m., about 125 customers were without power.

Across the city, Denver International Airport was put on a ground stop due to wind. That stop lasted about an hour starting at 5:15 p.m. A ground stop means planes headed to DIA from other airports are not allowed to take off.

Just before 6 p.m., a weather station near the airport reported a wind gust of 49 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the Denver area and portions of northern Colorado. They said there was a threat of 40-50 mph winds.

A special weather statement has been issued for Denver CO, Aurora CO and Lakewood CO until 4:45 PM MDT #COwx pic.twitter.com/N9FRY1oPMm — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 23, 2023

