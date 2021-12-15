Strong winds blow tree on top of teacher's house

Brian Woodworth, an eighth grade teacher, has lived in the Englewood home for 13 years.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An eighth grade science teacher is finding a new place to stay after a huge tree fell onto his home in Englewood on Wednesday.

Brian Woodworth and his puppy named Brody are OK, but the wind storm left a big mess.

Woodworth was at work when he got a call from his dog sitter.

"My dog sitter who is asking me to keep the dog for the day. And I said, 'Why would you need to?'" Woodworth explained. "That is when I found out that the tree fell on my house," he said.

His biggest concern was his 10-month-old yellow lab. Brody was inside the house when the tree came down.

Woodworth said the fire department was able to get Brody out of the house, and he's doing OK.

"Just seeing inside that the house didn’t cave in," he said. "I was always scared having the tree so close to the house. That is pretty amazing too."

There's a lot on his mind looking at the torn-up yard and holes in the roof. With so many next steps to think about, Woodworth remains grateful.

"I expected a lot worse," he said. "I expected a huge hole in the ceiling and the place to be crushed."

The storm wrecked a portion of the place he's called home for 13 years. On Wednesday, Woodworth still left hopeful.

"It looks like we could salvage it and fix and repair that part," he said. "I think we are pretty good."

Woodworth and Brody have a place to stay. Woodworth is in touch with his insurance company, and crews should be by this week to get rid of the tree.