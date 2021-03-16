Here's what 4 metro Denver areas said they're doing to dig out city streets

The March blizzard was the fourth largest on record in Denver since 1881.

DENVER — Two days after a historic snow storm hit the Denver area, many surrounding cities are still clearing roads – the March blizzard was the fourth largest on record in Denver since 1881.

While most main roads have been cleared many side streets in the metro area are still covered with inches of snow. 9NEWS asked a few of the metro cities about their road conditions, two days after the storm.

Aurora

City officials said their main and minor roads are 100% passable for emergency responders. Right now, they are working on addressing some of the residential through streets as they continue to clear turn lanes and street entrances on main roads.

Unlike Denver, Aurora does not have smaller plows for side streets. The city tells 9NEWS their snow removal plan is to work from highest priority to least priority roads – making it within 2 to 3 blocks of every home by the time all is said and done.

Commerce City

Commerce City began working on residential streets on Tuesday. They too work from highest to lowest priority and have focused on main roads. City officials told 9NEWS they were addressing side and back streets that complete the city transportation network and allow access to schools.

People can track the progress of Commerce City snow removal here.



Arvada

An Arvada city spokesperson told 9NEWS plow crews have been able to take a pass at every road at least once since the storm. Communications Manager Ben Irwin said the city was able to declare a snow emergency on Sunday, so they were able to have contractors help the snow removal process early.

Arvada does have a priority list for their snow removal process, you can find it here.



Douglas County

Douglas County told 9NEWS during a storm, all of their equipment is dedicated to high-traffic county roadways to make sure emergency crews can respond to calls safely. Once the storm is over, plow crews work on neighborhood streets.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson said the county has 64 pieces of snow removal equipment dedicated to clearing out cul-de-sacs and side streets.